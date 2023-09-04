A ceremony was held jointly for the education of military sciences at the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen awarded the title of honorary university professor to Lt. Gen. János Béres, Doctor of Military Sciences. The certificate was received by the Director General of the Military National Security Service on Wednesday, at a ceremony organized in the Sándor Karácsony Hall of the Main Building.

The Senate of the university decided on the appointment at its June meeting. The University of Debrecen and the Military National Security Service (KNBSZ) have been cooperating in the professional, educational and scientific fields for many years.

– National defense knowledge is a multidisciplinary science that includes and utilizes the knowledge of various fields, from the natural sciences, medicine and humanities to space research, which is why it is an important part of the university’s training palette, which is further enhanced by the close cooperation with the KNBSZ – said Zoltán Szilvássy, UD rector, in his greeting.

After the presentation of the diploma certifying the title of professor of the university, the chairman of the board of trustees of the István István Debrecen University Foundation, which maintains the University of Debrecen, welcomed the institution’s new honorary professor.

Introducing military science as one of the most ancient disciplines also plays an important role in the life of the university, it shows direction and provides an example to the young people studying here, for whom the life and work of János Béres can be a role model

– highlighted György Kossa.

In his speech, the newly appointed titular university professor of the University of Debrecen recalled the period when he himself was a student at the institution. As he said: as a student in Debrecen, he was able to acquire high-level knowledge that he had not experienced anywhere before, which is why it is an honor that in the future he can officially become a citizen of one of Hungary’s leading universities.

As a university lecturer, my goal is to further expand existing cooperation both in the field of research and development and in education, as it is important that well-prepared, knowledgeable young people graduate from the university, who can be counted on in the labor market after graduation, thus ensuring professional supply

– emphasized János Béres.

The lieutenant general emphasized: that to this end, he is initiating negotiations with the university’s management to create a specialized scholarship.

Dean Róbert Keményfi also welcomed János Béres on behalf of the Faculty of Arts, emphasizing in his speech the importance of cooperation between institutions for national goals.

Pursuant to the regulations entitled “The procedure for awarding university honors and titles at the University of Debrecen”, the title may be awarded to a lecturer with a doctorate or outstanding research and development results, who does not have a teaching relationship with the university, provides high-quality, nationally recognized professional performance, or it supports the activities and development tasks of the university, by professionally supporting development and innovation of special importance that will determine the future, teaching and research work of the university in the long term.

During the joint work with the University of Debrecen, Lt. Gen. János Béres contributed to the organization of the training programs in the development and implementation of the International Studies undergraduate major, the Military History specialization, and the optional course Africa – Yesterday and Today. Under his patronage, a volume was published, the writing of which was written by UD teachers (history, geography, political science) and service staff. In the framework of scientific cooperation, Bosnia-Herzegovina, the land of the people who tell stories, was created with an interdisciplinary approach, filling the gaps, which can also be used well in university education. János Béres participates in the institution’s work as a teaching instructor and co-head of topics.

