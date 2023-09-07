An experience-based library on the university’s Szolnok Campus

The University and National Library of the University of Debrecen (DEENK) opened a new library unit on the DE Szolnok Campus. DEENK adapted the offer of the new library space and the design of the room to the renewed educational offer.



The newly opened unit was handed over on Tuesday morning in the main building of the UD Szolnok Campus. It was said at the opening ceremony: the development will contribute to the fact that the collection and scientific holdings of the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen will become more widely available than before, and the primary knowledge material will be easily accessible to students studying in the Faculty of Economics and Health Sciences on the Szolnok Campus.

The library has entered the campus area, thus it can be closer to students and instructors, and is proactively connected to university education. DEENK operates in nine locations, in four different cities, and everywhere we adapt the staff to the research areas of the faculties, in this case also essential documents will be accommodated in the new space. We provide a virtual space that university citizens can access from anywhere. We want to create experience-based library spaces where we can offer university students extracurricular learning and meeting opportunities

– said Gyöngyi Karácsony, Director General of the University and National Library of the University of Debrecen.

Attila Szabó, director of the UD Szolnok Campus, emphasized: that there is a great need for such developments, as the number of students is constantly expanding, the number of university students in Szolnok has almost doubled compared to last year.

The campus is an integral part of university education, which is why this development was important. We are waiting for the students with a modern library space, a community room now operates here, where they can spend their time meaningfully. Documents with serious professional content were procured, the availability of the necessary literature fully meets the educational needs

– emphasized the campus director.

At the celebratory event, an official tour of the new reading space was held under the leadership of Petró Leonard, the library’s deputy general director responsible for community relations, followed by a round-table discussion on the strategic future of libraries, the relationship and opportunities between students and libraries, as well as the social aspects of the library, can perform value-creating work, what role does innovation play in the case of library spaces.

The event was also attended by representatives of the two faculties available on the Szolnok Campus. According to Marianna Móré, dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Debrecen, the library is increasingly fulfilling its mission of supporting students’ well-being and their position on the labor market. Mónika Rákos, the deputy dean of education at the Faculty of Economics, spoke about the fact that it is difficult to get young people back to the library in today’s fast-paced world, but DEENK adapts to the expectations of the age and continuously creates more attractive community spaces.

(unideb.hu)