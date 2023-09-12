New director at the head of the Department of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery of the Clinical Center

From the first of September, Balázs Sztanó heads the Department of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. The new director wants to improve patient care primarily in the field of oncology surgery, surgical treatment of upper respiratory tract strictures, and the use of implantable hearing aids.



It is a professional recognition, a huge challenge and at the same time a great opportunity that, as director, I can lead the Department of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery. My goal is to maintain and develop the specialist areas that have traditionally worked well in the institution, to introduce new procedures and methods

– said Balázs Sztanó in connection with his appointment.

The habilitated associate professor obtained his medical degree in 2002 and has since worked at the University of Szeged. The main area of interest of the 45-year-old specialist is head and neck surgical oncology, which he wants to raise to an even higher level in Debrecen.

I think it is important that after oncology treatment, our patients can return to their everyday lives with the best possible quality of life. Whenever possible, we perform function-preserving surgeries with sufficient radicality. When this is not possible and we are forced to remove the larynx, we still strive for early rehabilitation of voice production by immediately implanting a voice prosthesis. We can also carry out pulmonology and olfactory rehabilitation. I would also like to increase the number of interventions of this kind at the clinic. For that, we have specialists with the appropriate knowledge, who are enthusiastic and open to new things

– emphasized the new clinic director.

Balázs Sztanó added that he would also like to further develop the surgical treatment of upper airway narrowing.

After long-term intensive care, long-term ventilation or tracheostomy, the patient may develop upper airway narrowing with significant difficulty breathing, which in most cases can only be definitively eliminated with complicated surgical methods. I would also like to introduce these techniques and procedures at the clinic

– explained Balázs Sztanó.

In addition, he wants to achieve significant progress in the implantation of implantable hearing aids among both adult and pediatric patients. In the future, he would develop the clinic into a national center in this area as well.

In addition to his healing activities, the new leader is a recognized researcher. In the Department of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, it considers the vitalization and strengthening of scientific life and the support of colleagues’ participation in domestic and international professional conferences to be a priority task.

Balázs Sztanó received his credentials from Professor Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center, at a ceremony in the Presidential Office in August.

(unideb.hu)