The interior renovation works of the Chemistry Building on University Square have begun

The internal renovation works of the Chemistry Building have begun. Due to the construction, the area behind the building has been closed, the traffic pattern and the availability of parking lots in the area are changing.



The reconstruction of the Chemistry Building will be carried out in several phases, in the first phase, the A, B and E wings will be renovated, and the complete modernization of the D wing is scheduled to begin in a year. The contractor’s specialists are currently carrying out the preparatory parade and organizational work, which is why, among other things, the areas necessary for the construction have been closed.

Due to the construction works, the traffic order on the University square will also change. In the first phase, the area behind the Chemistry Building will be closed to traffic. However, in order to ensure uninterrupted traffic, it will be possible to drive into the parking lot on the Dóczy Street side of the Learning Center from behind the building. For the duration of the construction, the one-way traffic that has been in force there until now will be lifted.

The DE Chancellery Chief of Engineering asks for the patience and understanding of university citizens due to possible inconveniences, and also draws the attention of those driving on the University Square not to drive out of habit, to pay attention to the posted traffic signs.

