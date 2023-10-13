The students of the Faculty of Informatics are at the gate of the future

University students can also hear lectures on DNA language models and bioinformatics, the use of artificial intelligence in a university environment, and secure system design at the 28th Informatics Professional Days. During the two-day event, the students were able to meet twenty prominent corporate partners of the UD Faculty of Informatics, participate in job interviews, and learn about employment opportunities.



The goal of the fall IT Professional Days is to promote the professional relationships of the faculty and to present career building opportunities. At the event, Faculty of Informatics’s twenty corporate partners and two university units, the Innovation Ecosystem Center and the SAP Competence Center, will present their operational structure and their results so far.

András Hajdu, dean of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen, said at the opening of the professional days on Thursday: the transfer of marketable knowledge is a priority task for the university from a strategic point of view.

Our goal is for students to acquire knowledge that they can immediately use in the labor market. Every year, many of our corporate partners appear at the professional days, which shows that they count on prepared professionals. The IT Professional Days are an excellent opportunity for our students to get to know these companies and start thinking about career building now. Business models are becoming increasingly prominent in education, research and training development, the aim is for the university and the faculty to create innovations in this area as well. We want to encourage students not only to use the available technologies and acquire knowledge, but also to have ideas that can be implemented

– said the head of the faculty.

The Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen also cooperates with the Debrecen BSC Round Table, which brings together eight companies, with which it recently launched a joint English language course. According to project manager Éva Nyéki Kissné, a key factor in corporate cooperation is the University of Debrecen as a knowledge base.

The highly qualified workforce must stay in Debrecen, we are also working on this. The Debrecen BSC Roundtable’s undisclosed intention is to convince talented young people by promoting the business service sector and presenting the company portfolio that there are more and more companies operating in the city that are able to offer career opportunities and professional development that satisfy all needs. Our cooperation with the University of Debrecen also serves to strengthen the educational path based on important competencies

– added the project manager.

Lilla Jutkusz, director of the UD Innovation Ecosystem Center, drew attention to the fact that the demand for innovative solutions has increased in a world that has changed as a result of social, economic and sustainability challenges.

Among other things, the university created the Innovation Ecosystem Center to support the birth of new ideas and the process of their development. In order to perform his duties effectively, he actively cooperates with company actors. Whether you are in the spotlight or help with the background work with your solutions, IT is unavoidable in developments that serve the needs of the future. The programs for students of the Innovation Ecosystem Center equip young people with the knowledge and competences that enable them to develop answers to real problems in an interdisciplinary approach, and then to think about and commercially prepare their ideas in order to enter the market. The students of the faculty are welcome to participate in the programs even if they do not yet have a concrete idea, but feel motivated to contribute to the development of ideas belonging to other disciplines, since IT is indispensable in all fields

– said the head of the center.

At the stands located in the faculty building, representatives of twenty companies await the university students, who were also able to take part in mock interviews at six partner companies. During the approximately forty professional presentations, the participants can learn, among other things, the role artificial intelligence plays in market research, gain insight into the mysteries of IT intelligence, learn about the student self-development programs available at the university, the basics of agile methodology, but also hear about how effective the DNA language models and bioinformatics in the fight against resistant pathogens, and the importance of AI technology in the SAP Competence Center.

The faculty also organized workshops with the participation of twenty-five not only local companies, where representatives of the companies learned about data-based operations and the use of artificial intelligence appearing in the corporate sector, as well as the application possibilities of all these in cloud services.

Featured partners of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen: DataExpert Services Kft., DATASUNRISE Kft., Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions, EPAM Systems Kft., Information Office, Lupus Consulting Zrt., National Security Service, Neuron Szoftver Kft., NI Hungary Kft., Nokia Solutions and Networks Kft., RDI

