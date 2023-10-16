The dermatology clinic has a new location in Debrecen

The clinic for skin and genital care at Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Street is moving to the Outpatient Specialist Care Center of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center in Bethlen Street. From Monday, October 16, patients will be welcomed at the new location.

From Monday, patients will be received in six clinics on the ground floor in the renovated environment of the Outpatient Specialist Care Center of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center in Bethlen Street. Special orders are still made by appointment, the easiest way to request an appointment is by calling 06 52 52 52 52.

Tibor Tóth, head of the Outpatient Specialist Care Center of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, told that the transfer of the specialist order was necessary to ensure the highest quality of care and to make patient journeys and administration more efficient.

The opening of skin and genital medicine in a new location fits into the integration process of the Clinical Center.

Centralized care provides an opportunity to raise the professional level of patient care to an even higher level than before, to simplify patient journeys and to tighten professional supervision. The priority goal of the management of the Clinical Center is to renew the system of patient management and patient information, to facilitate access to the health care system and to increase patient satisfaction

– explained Professor Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center.

At the new location, patients are expected from Monday to Thursday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Fridays until 1 p.m. As of November 1st, the order schedule will change, dermatology appointments will be available on Fridays until 3 p.m. in the Outpatient Care Center of the Klinikai Központ Bethlen utca.

(unideb.hu)