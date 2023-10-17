A commemorative plaque to the defining figure of international anesthesiology was inaugurated at the University of Debrecen

A memorial plaque was inaugurated in honor of the defining figure of international anesthesiology, Professor Edömér Tassonyi, as part of the Debrecen Anesthesiological Days at the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Clinic of the University of Debrecen. At the opening of the conference, Professor Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, was awarded the Pro Anesthesia Debrecenian Certificate of Merit. At the 21st Debrecen Anesthesiological Days, more than seventy lectures will be given and almost four hundred professionals will participate.

Edömér Tassonyi was a defining personality of Hungarian anesthesiology, the founder of the Neuromuscular Working Group of the University of Debrecen, he created a lasting professional and ideological legacy. He played an outstanding role in the domestication of modern anesthesiology in Hungary. He is credited with introducing epidural anesthesia in the field of surgery and obstetrics in Hungary.

Edömér Tassonyi created one of Europe’s most active and internationally recognized scientific workshops at the University of Debrecen by organizing and managing the Neuromuscular Working Group. During his work, he paid special attention to ensuring professional supply. In his research activity, he has always strived to uncover hidden but potentially dangerous phenomena in the background of anesthesiology

– said Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, in his welcoming speech.

Béla Fülesdi, director of the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, recalled the professor’s personality and career rich in professional success, setting him up as an example for the current generation of the University of Debrecen.

Professor Tassonyi was always looking for a way to do the most for patients, medicine, and science. He was an individual who, in addition to medicine, also considered research and education to be his profession. After retirement, he returned to our university, his alma mater, and for a decade and a half helped the vigorous and unbroken development of the field of anesthesiology and intensive care

– added László Mátyus, dean of the UD Faculty of Medicine.

János Gál, the president of the Hungarian Society of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care, emphasized that the professor was one of the most outstanding anesthesiology researchers and an internationally recognized scientist.

At the commemoration organized as part of the Debrecen Anesthesiological Days, the work of Mihály Prize-winning sculptor Juha Richárd Munkácsy was unveiled by professors Zoltán Szabó, Béla Fülesdi and László Mátyus, János Gál, the president of the Hungarian Anesthesiological and Intensive Care Society, and Edömér Tassonyi’s widow, Tatjana Szunyogh.

The Debrecen Anesthesiological Days are being organized for the twenty-first time. At the opening ceremony of the three-day event, Prof. Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center, received the Pro Anesthesia Debrecen Medal in recognition of his decades of outstanding professional work in the field of intensive care and the integration of the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Clinic. Petronella Hupuczi, a professor at Semmelweis University, received recognition for supporting the development of obstetrics and gynecology anesthesiology in Debrecen.

In addition to general anesthesiology and intensive care topics, this year’s anesthesiology days will discuss intensive care nutrition, vascular surgery care, and neurointensive care

– listed Professor Béla Fülesdi, director of the Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Clinic of the Clinical Center, and added: in addition to the theoretical lectures this year, more practical courses are being held than before, among other things, about difficult airways, brain death diagnostics and donation, intensive care organ replacement treatment, as well as ultrasound and neuromuscular monitoring.

(unideb.hu)