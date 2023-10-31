The integrated Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Clinic was established

The director, professional coordinator, head nurse and general professional nursing coordinator of the Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. The assignments were handed over by the President of the Clinical Center, Professor Zoltán Szabó and the Director of Nursing and Professional Work, Mária Gál.

Patient care has undergone dynamic development since the beginning of clinical integration at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. As the next important and final stage of the integrative transformation of the patient care system, the leading specialists of the new clinical organizational unit took over their appointments.

Ede Frecska, habilitated university associate professor, director of the integrated Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Clinic, Csaba Elek Móré, chief physician, the clinic’s professional coordinator, Krisztina Komáromyné Nagy, head nurse, and Piroska Mészáros, Piroska Vertetics, the clinic’s professional nursing coordinator, received their credentials in the Office of the President of the Clinical Center. The specialists will start their work in their new positions from November 1.

Professor Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, emphasized: the newly appointed specialists have proven their competence, and with their knowledge and leadership skills, they will continue to play a prominent role in the work and development of the integrated Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Clinic.

Our important goal was to create real unipolar psychiatric and psychotherapy patient care at the Gyula Kenézy Campus of the Clinical Center. To this end, in recent months, significant infrastructural improvements have been made in the building of the Psychiatric and Psychotherapy Clinic. The transformations and renovations, on the one hand, serve to improve the quality of patient care, and on the other hand, they also support educational and research activities in line with the university’s role. The knowledge and self-sacrificing role of the specialists who have just been appointed serve as a guarantee of patient care in line with European standards, said Zoltán Szabó

– said the president of the UD Clinical Center.

More than twelve thousand patients visit the outpatient clinics of the Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center every year, thus one of the largest psychiatric patient care clinics in the country operates in Debrecen, which is also the leading healing, educational and scientific center of domestic psychiatry.

(unideb.hu)