Aviation engineering training in Hungarian is available at the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Debrecen

Several hundred people attended the open day and parents’ meeting of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen on Wednesday. At the event, not only the courses but also the labs were presented, among other things, the changed rules related to admission, scholarships, dormitory accommodation and student life were also discussed.



While in the Hall of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen (DE MK) a huge crowd was curious about the presentations and playful competitions of the departments, in one of the crowded rooms the deputy dean of education of the faculty gave a lecture about the available courses.

Anyone who comes to study at the University of Debrecen is coming to a recognized higher education institution. In the rankings of almost 30,000 universities listed by rating organizations around the world, the University of Debrecen is always ranked at the top. We are mentioned together with renowned English, French and Japanese universities

– Judit T. Kiss pointed out that Debrecen the Faculty of Engineering is usually ranked first or second among domestic technical higher education institutions.

The Faculty of Engineering currently has almost 3,300 students. The number of foreign students is also increasing almost constantly, currently around a thousand, students come from almost all parts of the world, from Ecuador to Pakistan to Jordan.

The faculty offers courses in eight basic courses, which are architect, civil engineer, mechanical engineer, vehicle engineer, mechatronic engineer, environmental engineer, technical manager, as well as the aeronautical engineer course in Hungarian, which is expected to start in September. Because of the better labor market opportunities, it is worth planning for the longer term and completing a master’s degree, almost all basic courses are associated with this. Specializations are also possible

– added the deputy dean.

Judit T. Kiss emphasized that companies operating in the Debrecen area are constantly looking for young professionals with advanced technical education. Those with such a degree can expect a higher-than-average salary.

Our experience is that after the faculty open day, the number of applications submitted to us almost always increases explosively. While previously within Hungary, applicants came almost exclusively from the northeastern region, nowadays they come from almost every county

– the deputy dean concluded.

As part of the open day, a parents’ meeting was held, which can be followed both in person and online, where, among other things, the changed rules related to the admission procedure, information on the preparatory courses, but also discussed scholarships, dormitory accommodation, student life, sports and leisure also about possibilities.

(unideb.hu)