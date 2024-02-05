Graduates of the Faculty of Engineering received their diplomas

The Technical Faculty of the University of Debrecen held two graduation ceremonies in the Dísudvara of the university’s main building on Thursday. 306 full-time and 127 correspondence students passed the final exam and obtained diplomas this semester. The deputy dean of the faculty emphasized at the Hungarian and English-language ceremonies that continuous, lifelong learning is inevitable in the technical field.

In his welcome speech, the deputy academic dean of the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen highlighted that the graduates were students of the faculty at a time when the question of the technical human resources commissioner came to the fore in the wake of the Debrecen and regional industrial development. Technicians, plant engineers, development engineers, and hopefully engineer-scientists are and will be needed.

Imre Kocsis said that the institution’s research infrastructure has developed significantly in recent years, and many companies have supported it with equipment and equipped laboratories. The expansion of the faculty building has begun, the reconstruction will start soon and the creation of a new vehicle laboratory is also on the agenda.

In the lifetime of your great-grandparents, the world hardly changed, and today, due to the rapid development of knowledge and technology, objects and methods become obsolete in a few years. As a result, the role and tools of education must also change. The person who can be successful in his profession today is the one who understands new ideas and needs and can keep up with changing circumstances through continuous learning

– the deputy dean said.

A total of 306 full-time and 127 correspondence students of the Faculty of Engineering successfully passed the final exam during the semester and received their diplomas after taking the oath.

Associate professor György Juhász, administrator-expert Beáta Bóbis, certified mechanical engineer Máté File, environmental engineer Flóra Pók, certified environmental engineer Petra Hajnal and mechatronics engineer Árpád Kis Károly received the Dean’s Commendation at the ceremony. The Board of the Student Self-Government awarded Certificates of Recognition to vehicle engineer Máté Oravecz and certified technical manager Imre Ádám Pál.

The Talent Council of the University of Debrecen recognized with a DETEP Certificate that certified mechanical engineer Máté File, vehicle engineer Patrícia Elek, mechatronics engineer Árpád Kis Károly, mechanical engineer Emese Béni, certified technical manager Zsófia Lente Ilka and certified technical manager Balázs Szabolcs Tóth participated in the DE Talent Management Program and met the requirements.

Mechanical engineer Md. Monirul Islam Rahat, urban systems engineer Kreesan Pragasan Naicker, mechanical engineer Adeel Hameed and mechanical engineer Atosi Roy also fulfilled all requirements in the Talent Program of the University of Debrecen, and in recognition of this, they received a TalentUD Certificate.

The students of the Faculty of Engineering submitted 45 papers to the 2023 Academic Student Circle Conference, 13 students received the gold degree, 13 students received the silver degree, and 11 students received the bronze degree. They also received their diplomas at the graduation ceremony.

(unideb.hu)