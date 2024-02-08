Competition of researchers for young medical and health science students

Students conducting medical and health sciences research will present their results at the academic student conference that began on Wednesday at the University of Debrecen. More than three hundred performances will be given at the three-day event. The students who perform best at the local TDK can represent the institution at the national conference next year.



In my opinion, the scientific student circle is the highest-level tool for talent management. I believe that those who learn the methodology of science as students and struggle with solving problems themselves will become completely different professionals than those who did not participate in this. They will learn to look critically at the data and information appearing in scientific publications and textbooks and will be able to make independent decisions

– said László Mátyus, dean of the Faculty of Medicine, vice-president of the National Scientific Student Council and president of the Medical and Health Sciences Professional Committee, in his welcome address at the conference’s opening on Wednesday.

Students from the Faculty of Medicine, Health Sciences, Pharmacy and Dentistry will take part in the scientific student conference in Medicine and health sciences. From Wednesday to Friday, more than three hundred lectures will be given at the event, in 34 departments (among others: anesthesiology and intensive care, emergency patient care, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, urology, primary prevention, midwifery prevention, dietetics, dentistry, dermatology, pharmaceutical chemistry, drug analytics, pharmacognosy). A five-minute discussion follows the ten-minute presentation.

– At the conference, students can gain practice in both the presentation and the debate. Thanks to this, they will be able to answer the questions and problems that arise firmly and confidently in real life as well – pointed out university professor György Panyi, president of the Faculty of Medicine Science Student Council.

TDK presentations are evaluated by the evaluation committee of the given department. Among other things, the information content, the presentation of the results, the quality of the presentation, the comprehensibility of the figures and the ability to debate are scored. The reviewers pay special attention to the extent to which the results presented in the presentation can be considered the student’s work. Regardless of the score, the committee members also decide whether the presentation will be accepted as a successful defense of the thesis.

The Academic Student Council will select the participants of the 37th OTDK in 2025 from among the presentations presented at the local TDK conferences held this year and next February.

