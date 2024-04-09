New Exhibition to Open at the Weekend in Debrecen

The cultural program series continues with another fine arts exhibition organized by the University of Debrecen’s Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office.

 

Date: April 14th, (Sunday), 3 p.m.

Venue: University of Debrecen, Faculty of Music Hall

Program: The exhibition of Dr. Tonhaizerné Tonhaizerné Zeneművészeti with the title Gallery – REFLECTIONS – Musical works in pictures

The exhibition will be opened by cultural manager Csaba Viktor Kozák. The music program related to the artworks will be held in the Liszt Hall, performed by Olga Tonhaizerné Dr. Vojevogyina and Zsuzsanna Zsomborné Kocsis.

Visiting the event is free of charge!

