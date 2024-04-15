A job fair and career day will be organized on Wednesday at the University of Debrecen

In the central building of the University of Debrecen, eighty employers are waiting for interested students at their stands on Wednesday at the largest job fair in the region – the organizers announced at a press conference on the site on Monday.

Elek Bartha, vice chancellor of education, said that the interest in the job fair and career day, which has been held for seventeen years, is increasing every year, and for seven years already, such an event has been held in spring and autumn.

The institution recognized that higher education must serve the needs of the labor market, and cooperation with companies has resulted in the launch of new majors and training courses in recent years, while companies participate in the students’ practical training. All this is good for the university because its students can use their diplomas according to their qualifications, it is good for the students, which is evidenced by their interest, and it is good for the companies, which have access to a highly qualified workforce; 80 percent of them are returning exhibitors

– explained Bartha Elek.

Emese Pogány, head of the student career center, indicated that medium and large companies are mainly looking for their future colleagues at the university job fair, and companies that recently settled in Debrecen will also be present.

According to their experience, the technical dominance has changed, because large companies not only need engineers and IT professionals, but also lawyers, economists, HR professionals, or humanities speakers who speak languages – said the specialist, adding: in the foreign section of the career day, foreign scholarships, voluntary work and other opportunities are offered to students.

(MTI)

Image: archive.