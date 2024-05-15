A world-class robotic surgery center was handed over at the University of Debrecen

The Da Vinci robot-assisted surgery system has arrived at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The top technology of the 21st century is mainly used in general surgery, urology, gynecology and ear-nose-throat surgery. With its use, thanks to the precise and safe surgical techniques, the risk of developing complications is lower and the recovery time is faster. The robotic surgery investment worth more than HUF one billion was handed over at the institution.

With the acquisition of the robot-assisted surgical system, the development activity of our institution has reached another milestone. The special importance of the introduction of the robotic surgery program is given by the fact that the technology represents a new dimension for four professions in the Clinical Center, as in addition to general surgical operations, it will also serve urological, gynecological and otolaryngological interventions

– emphasized Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen, in his speech at the ceremony.

The HUF 1.3 billion Da Vinci robotic surgery device was brought to the institution as a result of the University of Debrecen’s RRF grant for educational development. To realize the investment, the Clinical Center contributed HUF 200 million to the funding of the tender.

The program is primarily intended to provide practice-oriented training, but in addition, of course, it also enables world-class patient care. Seeing the developments of the past period, I can state with reassurance that the university management, together with the board of trustees, is a good steward of the higher education in Debrecen, and the international reputation of our university is steadily improving

– stressed György Kossa, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the István Count Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, in his speech.

Mayor László Papp said: The future has arrived in Debrecen.

Specialists of the University of Debrecen can use the top technology of the 21st century in patient care. Of course, this requires extensive experience and up-to-date knowledge that, thanks to the employees here, guarantees the high-quality of patient care. Thanks to the current development, many citizens of Debrecen will get a new chance for a healthy life

– added László Papp, mayor of Debrecen.

In addition to practicing simple tasks, the simulation software also provides the opportunity to perform complete surgeries virtually, providing an attractive practical opportunity for both undergraduate and postgraduate students. In addition, it is also suitable for live surgical broadcasts, which can further support high-level training.

The acquisition of robot-assisted technology is perhaps the most significant technological advance in the history of the University of Debrecen. Robotic surgery represents an opportunity for development that the institution cannot afford to miss out on

– stated Zoltán Szilvássy, rector of the University of Debrecen.

The operating doctor sits in the surgical console, from where he controls the four robotic arms that hold the camera and instruments while seeing the area to be operated on in a high-resolution three-dimensional image.

It provides the surgeon with an extremely precise and safe surgical technique. As a result, the patients have less blood loss during the operation, the chance of developing complications is lower, the hospitalization time after the intervention is shorter, and the recovery is faster

– explained Dezső Tóth, director of the Surgical Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, head of the Robotic Surgery Center.

The system, which was ceremoniously handed over on Tuesday, has been in use at the University of Debrecen for a month now. The first robot-assisted surgery – a gallbladder removal procedure – was performed at the Surgery Clinic in April.

(unideb.hu)