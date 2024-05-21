International students are addressed through science at the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen

A conference organized by the International Student Union (ISU), which brings together international students, was held on Thursday in the Learning Center: students participating in the English-language courses of the Faculty of Science and Technology of the University of Debrecen could hear presentations about scientific work, the possibilities of Student’s Scientific Research Conference (TDK) and the institution’s talent management programs.



Ferenc Kun, the dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology, emphasized that the conference is much more than a scientific event.

We want to integrate our international students into the faculty community as much as possible, and the event does just that through science. Being an international faculty, we also feel responsible for helping students find employment after university, which is why the program includes a lecture given by a recruitment specialist from one of our industrial partners. We find that there is a demand for the event, a lot of foreign students are interested in the research opportunities, so in addition to preparing their theses, they want to go further and get to know their fields of science more deeply. And we are happy about that because scientific research is the field through which we can keep in touch with them even after university

– stressed Ferenc Kun.

About eight hundred of the 2,800 students of the Faculty of Science and Technology take part in English-language training. The international scientific conference was aimed at them so that they could get to know the faculty’s research and scientific work in detail.

International students participating in the research of the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Technology also shared their own experiences at the program on Thursday. Since the faculty’s extremely strong corporate relations system plays an outstanding role in basic and applied research, a representative of Sensirion, one of the corporate partners of the Faculty of Science and Technology, also gave a presentation at the event.

The organizers are confident that, thanks to the scientific program now being organized for the third time, in the future even more international students will be involved in the internationally recognized research of the Faculty of Science and Technology and will be able to participate in the National Conference of Student Research Societies (OTDK) conferences.

