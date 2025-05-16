Cardiologists from Debrecen honored at the National Congress: new vice president and lifetime achievement award

Judit Barta, associate professor at the University of Debrecen and specialist at the Department of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, has been elected as the Vice President for Internal Affairs of the Hungarian Society of Cardiology (MKT) at the organization’s annual congress this year. At the event, held from May 9 to 12, Professor Zoltán Csanádi, Director of the Department of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, received one of the Society’s most prestigious honors, the Imre Zárday Memorial Medal.

Professor Csanádi was a board member of the Hungarian Society of Cardiology for 18 years, including three years as president, and currently serves on the advisory board. He previously received the MKT Gold Medal and was awarded the Imre Zárday Memorial Medal this year at the congress in Balatonfüred.

“I received the Zárday Imre Memorial Medal in recognition of my decades-long work and contribution to Hungarian cardiology and to the Society itself. I was fortunate to begin specializing in heart rhythm disorders and cardiac electrophysiology in the early 1990s. This field has undergone tremendous development over the past 35 years, and I’ve been involved from the beginning—first in Canada, then in Hungary. I’m also grateful to have worked, and continue to work, with many excellent colleagues both as a clinician and a researcher,” said Professor Zoltán Csanádi in an interview with hirek.unideb.hu.

In his lecture following the award ceremony, Professor Csanádi showcased how cardiac electrophysiology has evolved over the past three and a half decades, highlighting revolutionary advancements in catheter ablation and the development of innovative implantable devices, defibrillators, and pacemakers now used in treatment.

This year’s MKT congress also included leadership elections. Judit Barta, associate professor and interventional cardiologist at the University of Debrecen’s Department of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, and head of the interventional lab, was elected Vice President for Internal Affairs of the Society for a three-year term.

“It is an honor to assist the Society’s president and secretary general in the future as vice president. Our goal is to ensure that Hungarian society is well cared for in terms of cardiovascular health. This mission begins with patient education and prevention but also encompasses diagnostics, state-of-the-art therapies, and research. Education plays a key role in prevention. We need to make people aware that they can do a lot for their health by not smoking, avoiding excessive alcohol, living actively, managing stress, eating healthily, and exercising regularly. We promote this through our campaigns and events, such as the Heart Day program,” emphasized Judit Barta.

After earning her PhD, Judit Barta became board-certified in cardiology in 2010. Her specialties are interventional cardiology and heart failure. As head of the cardiac catheterization lab, she plays a vital role not only in coordinating the interventional team but also in elective and emergency care of coronary patients, heart attack treatment, and plaque modification procedures. She is committed to continuous professional development to provide even higher-quality patient care. Her work has been recognized with several awards, including the Pro Universitate Juventutis Prize, the Batthyány-Strattmann László Award, and most recently, a ministerial certificate of recognition. However, what matters most to her is that her patients trust and appreciate her—an essential component of successful treatment.

