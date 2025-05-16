The University of Debrecen and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law launch a strategic academic partnership

The University of Debrecen and the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law have agreed to launch research collaborations, joint training programs and conferences, as well as mobility opportunities for students and faculty. Vietnam’s second-largest higher education institution in the field of law is eager to commence the partnership as soon as possible.

The Ho Chi Minh City University of Law, which operates with eight faculties and three institutes, is the leading legal education institution in southern Vietnam. It has an extensive international cooperation network that includes partners in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Australia, the Netherlands, South Korea, Singapore, Sweden, Russia, and Japan. With the goal of expanding its network of research and academic partners, the institution intends to include the University of Debrecen. To that end, Vice-Rector Tran Viet Dung and his delegation visited the Faculty of Law on Wednesday.

During discussions with Vice-Rector Károly Pető, Okszana Kiszil, Director of Coordination and Strategy, and representatives of the Faculty of Law, the delegation reviewed the University of Debrecen’s educational, research, and innovation portfolio, its infrastructure, and international relations network. The potential areas of cooperation between the two institutions were formalized in an agreement signed by Károly Pető and Tran Viet Dung.

The partnership is expected to cover joint research collaborations, integrated undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs, as well as mobility opportunities for students, faculty, and researchers. It will also encourage joint publications and the organization of academic conferences.

Following the agreement, the Vietnamese delegation immediately began detailed consultations with representatives of the Faculty of Law, including Dean Veronika Szikora; Vice-Dean for Development Henriett Nádasné Rab; Zsolt Hajnal, member of the faculty’s development committee; Márton Leó Zaccaria, secretary of the Marton Géza Doctoral School of Legal Studies; and Petra Várbíró, head of the Faculty’s International Relations Office.

After the meeting held at the Kassai Campus, Vice-Rector Tran Viet Dung and his delegation also visited the university’s Main Building.

(unideb.hu)