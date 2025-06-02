The University of Debrecen becomes a regional patient care center

Thanks to significant organizational, professional, and infrastructural developments in recent years, the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen has become a regional university-level center for patient care — announced Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center, at a clinical leadership meeting held on Friday.

At the event, the activities of the Clinical Center were reviewed, future plans and key objectives were presented, and the institution’s new leaders were also recognized — reports hirek.unideb.hu.

In 2024, nearly 4.5 million patients were treated across the three campuses of the Clinical Center — the Nagyerdei Campus, the Kenézy Gyula Campus, and the Count István Tisza Campus. The institution provides inpatient care in 60 medical specialties and outpatient specialist care in more than 100 fields, ensuring high-quality and top-tier patient services in the region.

“The Clinical Center has evolved into a genuine geographical regional patient care hub over the past years. Patients now come not only from Hajdú-Bihar County but also from neighboring counties and even across the border,”

emphasized Zoltán Szabó in his report.

“The foundation for centralized patient care was laid by the structural and professional integration process that began in 2021. Across all specialties, developments have been made to ensure that our highly trained professionals can continue to fulfill this expanded role both in terms of infrastructure and equipment.”

In his presentation, the professor praised the investments made possible by the support of the University of Debrecen’s leadership and outlined plans for future developments.

“Today’s outstanding results lay the groundwork for uninterrupted professional advancement. Fulfilling the challenges that come with being a university center can only be achieved through forward-looking planning, collaboration, consistent implementation of goals, and an unwavering commitment to high-quality patient care,”

he added.

Zoltán Szabó also provided an overview of the educational and research performance across the three clinical campuses. He highlighted that the dedicated work of the Clinical Center’s professionals significantly contributes to improving both the national and international reputation and standing of the University of Debrecen.

Looking back on recent years, the professor noted that the University of Debrecen was the first in Hungary to establish a model initiative: the Post-COVID Outpatient Clinic Network, which currently supports the recovery of nearly 450 patients. Related to this, the president reported that approximately 500,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered at the Clinical Center since the start of the pandemic.

Speaking about the Clinical Center’s communication strategy, Szabó emphasized their strong focus on continuously improving patient information in Hungarian, English, and German. As significant achievements, he mentioned the installation of trilingual information boards, the launch of the Center’s English and German websites, and the introduction of the Mediversity mobile app.

At Friday’s event, two recently appointed leaders of the Clinical Center were also recognized:

Judit Barta , associate professor at the University of Debrecen and specialist at the Cardiology and Cardiovascular Surgery Clinic, was elected Vice President for Internal Affairs of the Hungarian Society of Cardiologists at this year’s congress.

Zsuzsa Bagoly, associate professor at the Department of Clinical Laboratory Research and specialist at the Institute of Laboratory Medicine, has been appointed Vice President for Diagnostics of the Clinical Center as of June 1.

(unideb.hu)