New doctors inaugurated at the University of Debrecen – video

The summer graduation ceremonies have begun at the University of Debrecen. On Friday, the recently graduated students of the Faculty of General Medicine were officially inaugurated as medical doctors. At the ceremonial senate meeting, a total of 149 new doctors — both Hungarian and international citizens — took their oaths and received their diplomas.

“Be proud that you obtained your knowledge and medical degree at one of the largest and most prestigious universities and medical faculties in the country — an institution that stands strong even by European standards. The University of Debrecen has always been characterized by stability and continuous development. Debrecen has always been open to new ideas, while preserving the values of its medical education. We are still ready to grow, even in changing external conditions,” emphasized László Mátyus, Dean of the Faculty of General Medicine, in his ceremonial speech at Friday’s graduation.

The Dean also highlighted that the graduates now possess the modern knowledge required to meet the high expectations placed on doctors. At the same time, he reminded them that living up to these expectations is no easy task — it demands lifelong learning and continuous self-development.

“I wish you strength and health in practicing your profession, perseverance and balance in fulfilling your duties. I hope you will experience the joy of healing and become doctors in the truest sense of the word,” he added.

Following the Dean’s welcome, the doctoral candidates took their oath.

“We, the Deputy Rector and the Senate of the University of Debrecen, by the power vested in us, hereby confer upon you the degree of Doctor of Medicine as a reward for your studies and grant you all rights and privileges to which, by law, medical doctors are entitled,” declared László Csernoch, Deputy Rector of the university, following the oath-taking ceremony.

A total of 74 Hungarian and 75 international medical doctors received their diplomas.

At Friday’s ceremony, ten newly graduated students from the Faculty of General Medicine were awarded DETEP diplomas by Deputy Rector László Csernoch in recognition of their work in the University of Debrecen’s Talent Development Program:

Czina Péter

Fodor Fanni

Gonda Lénárd Zoltán

Hortobágyi Katica

Pál Brigitta

Vigh Barbara

Ikegami Norihiro

Ismail Salma Karim Mohamed

Mori Sonoka

Noguchi Fuka

Four newly inaugurated medical graduates received certificates of recognition for fulfilling the commitments of the Sántha Kálmán College for Advanced Studies:

Annabella Cseszlai

Zoltán Lénárd Gonda

Brigitta Pál

Barbara Vigh

The DEHÖK Executive Certificate of Recognition was awarded to two of the newly inaugurated doctors for their professional and public activities at the University of Debrecen:

Anna Kinga Lengyel

Péter Pál Schӓffer

Sakr Ahmed Osama Ahmed, now officially a doctor, received the Certificate of Recognition from the President and Vice President of the Student Government.

(unideb.hu)