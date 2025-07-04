Dentistry doctors inaugurated at the University of Debrecen

The University of Debrecen is the flagship of the renewed Hungarian higher education system – declared Balázs Hankó, Minister of Culture and Innovation, during the ceremonial graduation session of the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Debrecen on Thursday, where nearly seventy students received their diplomas in the Main Building’s Courtyard of Honour.

At the inauguration session for new doctors of dental medicine of the Faculty of Dentistry (DE FOK), 30 Hungarian and 36 international candidates were awarded the title of Doctor of Dental Medicine, according to hirek.unideb.hu.

“This building, where you are now being inaugurated as doctors, was built as the second largest state investment in Hungarian history — the first being the Parliament. When the first diplomas were awarded here, Kuno Klebelsberg, the then Minister of Culture, was present. Today, Minister Balázs Hankó is here. As you look back on your student years, remember this day and the fact that you belong to this 500-year-old university, which today is not only the largest in the country but also ranks in the top 2 percent globally,”

– emphasized Rector Zoltán Szilvássy in his welcoming speech at the ceremony held in the Courtyard of Honour.

During the event, Minister Balázs Hankó also reminded graduates that they earned their degrees at one of the top 600 universities in the world. He added that thanks to the renewal of Hungarian higher education, 12 Hungarian universities are now among the top 5 percent globally, and for the third consecutive year, over 120,000 applicants have applied to Hungarian universities.

The Minister further explained that in fields crucial to the Hungarian nation — such as medical, health sciences, engineering, and IT — more than 20,000 additional students are enrolled. The number of international scientific publications has increased by 50 percent in the past three years, and over 60 percent more industrial-innovation cooperation agreements have been concluded.

He highlighted that the University of Debrecen is the main flagship of the renewed Hungarian higher education model, as the entire system was built on the operation of this institution. In recent years, the University of Debrecen has climbed 400 places in global rankings, expanded its medical and health sciences programs, and now hosts the largest international student body in Hungary. Nothing shows the competitiveness of Hungarian universities on the global stage better than the fact that, thanks to the Pannonia Program, more than 660 students from the University of Debrecen have participated in international programs at leading universities worldwide in recent months. The university also maintains top research collaborations from the United States to South Korea.

Dean Kinga Ágnes Bágyi said in her address that the Faculty of Dentistry is one of the youngest but most dynamically developing and internationally recognized units of the university. The education provided here combines high-level theoretical knowledge with practice-oriented, clinical training, modern equipment, and world-class infrastructure – all delivered by a faculty community that is dedicated, up-to-date in research, and exemplary in personal integrity.

“We have witnessed your commitment, diligence, and development. The profession of dentistry is unique: it combines scientific precision, manual craftsmanship, and an atmosphere of empathy, patience, and trust. You stood strong through these challenges. You adapted to the extraordinary circumstances caused by the global pandemic, embraced new forms of distance learning, and experienced the responsibility of clinical work,”

– said Dean Kinga Ágnes Bágyi, adding that the path these new doctors chose does not end with the diploma. It is a lifelong journey of learning, constant improvement, and an unending human mission. The University of Debrecen, however, has equipped them not only with professional knowledge but also with moral compass, inner strength, and integrity – the true attributes of a healer.

Following the oath-taking, Rector Zoltán Szilvássy officially conferred the title of Doctor of Dental Medicine on the graduates. Several institutional, faculty, and student awards were then presented. The University of Debrecen Rector’s Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to Zsófia Cserés, while the Talent Council’s Certificate of Appreciation was awarded to Júlia Bakos, Vivien Gyulai, and Anna Miklósi.

