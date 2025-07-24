Record Number of Nearly 12,000 First-Year Students to Begin Studies at the University of Debrecen in 2025/2026

A record number of nearly 12,000 first-year students are expected to begin their studies at the University of Debrecen in the 2025/2026 academic year. The University of Debrecen remains the most popular higher education institution outside Budapest and ranks second nationwide. Bartha Elek, Vice-Rector for Education, and Beáta Ölvetiné Szabó, Director of Admissions and Continuing Education, presented the results of the general admissions process at a press conference on Thursday.

In total, around 20,000 applicants applied to the University of Debrecen for the 2025/2026 academic year through the general admissions procedure. The university was listed as the first choice by 11,067 applicants, of whom 8,224 were admitted and will start their studies in September.

The number of admitted students exceeds last year’s by 8.6%, and 74% of those who listed the university as their first choice were admitted. Earlier this year, in the mid-year admissions process, 425 students were admitted, while 2,429 were admitted to English-language programs, and 230 to doctoral programs. The final number of admitted students will be confirmed after the closing of cross-border and supplementary admissions. According to the results, the number of admitted students increased by 9% in undergraduate programs, 11% in undivided (long-cycle) programs, and significantly by 21% in master’s programs, summarized Bartha Elek.

The Vice-Rector for Education highlighted that this year’s admissions saw the highest number of enrollments in teacher training (1,551 students), followed by medicine and health sciences (1,436), economics (1,210), and engineering (854). The faculties with the highest number of admitted students were the Faculty of Economics (1,715), Faculty of Child and Special Needs Education (1,101), and Faculty of Humanities (936). Among English-language programs, the Faculty of Informatics (374), Faculty of General Medicine (357), and Faculty of Engineering (302) admitted the most students. The most popular majors were nursing and patient care (539), special needs education (423), law (356), kindergarten teaching (290), and the undivided teacher training program (272).

Bartha Elek emphasized that a new chapter is beginning in the life of the University of Debrecen: a total of 104 students were admitted to the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration, Faculty of Child and Special Needs Education, and Faculty of Health at the Siófok Campus.

The highest admission score was for the part-time, self-financed psychology program (489 points). High requirements also applied to the nursing and patient care program (dietetics specialization) in Szolnok (468 points) and the state-funded psychology undergraduate program (464 points).

The supplementary admission procedure offers a chance for those who did not gain admission to any program or did not apply by the deadline.

Beáta Ölvetiné Szabó, Director of Admissions and Continuing Education, highlighted the most important deadlines and information on self-financed and state-funded programs: the supplementary admission process begins on July 30 and applications can be submitted through the e-admissions system until August 7.

Informational days about the supplementary admissions will soon be available on felvi.hu, where applicants can see which programs the University of Debrecen will offer during this period. The main rule is that only one choice can be selected in the supplementary admission process. Most of the programs offered in the supplementary admissions are self-financed, but some state-funded places will be available in fields highlighted by government strategy, such as agriculture, engineering, and sports sciences. The University of Debrecen has expanded its portfolio with a new master’s program in sports sciences: the sports mental trainer specialization, which will be launched by the Faculty of Science and Technology and is now open for applications, explained Ölvetiné Szabó.

The director added that admission scores for the supplementary procedure are expected to be announced on August 27. Admitted students will receive their placement decisions, admission letters, and all necessary information for enrollment in early September.

(unideb.hu)