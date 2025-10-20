University of Debrecen hosted Orientation Day for international students

Sports, cinema, theater—but where is the cafeteria, or who should I contact in the dean’s office? The Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science, and Environmental Management at the University of Debrecen organized an Orientation Day on Thursday for first-year international bachelor’s, master’s, and PhD students. During the event, new members of the international student community learned about the services offered by the university and the city, exploring the opportunities available to them.

“We want to help students integrate and find their place both at the university and in the city. Orientation Day allows us to showcase practical facilities, talent development programs, recreational and sports opportunities, as well as cultural venues offered by the university and Debrecen. Our goal is for them to feel at home in Debrecen during their studies and to gain lasting experiences and friendships,” said László Stündl, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science, and Environmental Management.

On behalf of the city, István Puskás, Deputy Mayor responsible for cultural affairs, welcomed the students. He emphasized that Debrecen is not just a collection of buildings but a city rich in culture, history, and traditions, which students are encouraged to explore and discover.

“Debrecen’s cultural institutions play a major role in making our city as culturally open and inclusive as possible. This is a complex, multi-directional process in which our task is to identify and serve the cultural needs of both residents and the large number of foreign visitors, students, or workers. Navigating this increasingly complex, international, and global cultural space requires new perspectives and competencies. For this reason, raising awareness is also our responsibility,” Puskás added.

Currently, more than 160 international students are enrolled at the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science, and Environmental Management.

During Orientation Day, students had the opportunity to get acquainted with university communities, the services of the University and National Library, the MAG Praktikum offering dual training opportunities, sports facilities provided by DEAC and UniFit, and the city’s cultural institutions.

