According to a study by ELTE, dogs are able to learn new words even from listening to conversations between their owners

Dogs understand more of human speech than previously thought: some exceptionally gifted dogs are capable of learning new words without being directly taught, simply by listening to their owners’ conversations, according to a new study by thologists at Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) ethologists published on Thursday in the scientific journal Science.

The researchers found that certain exceptionally talented dogs can acquire new words without direct instruction, merely by observing and listening to their owners talk. These dogs successfully learn new object names both from direct address and from overheard speech.

Most dogs can easily learn command words such as “sit” or “lie down,” but understanding the names of objects is a skill mastered by only a few. Gifted Word Learner (GWL) dogs, however, can acquire the names of more than a hundred toys during play, almost effortlessly.

Scientists have long been interested in dogs’ learning abilities, but until now it was unclear whether these exceptional dogs could learn new object names in a way similar to young children, the researchers noted.

“Our results show that the sociocognitive processes that enable word learning from overheard speech are not exclusively human,” said Shany Dror of ELTE and the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna, as quoted in the statement.

The lead researcher emphasized that, under appropriate conditions, the behavior of some dogs strikingly resembles that of young children.

According to the report, in the first experiment the research team studied ten exceptionally gifted dogs in two situations. In the direct-address condition, owners introduced two new toys to their dogs and repeatedly named them during play. In the overheard condition, the dogs observed as outsiders while their owners discussed the new toys with another person, without addressing the dogs directly. The results showed that in both situations, seven out of ten dogs learned the names of the new toys.

The dogs’ performance was outstanding even in the first trials: they responded correctly with 80 percent accuracy in the direct-address condition and 100 percent accuracy in the overheard condition. Overall, the gifted dogs learned just as successfully from overheard speech as from direct teaching, mirroring results found in studies involving infants.

In the second experiment, researchers presented the dogs with a new challenge: owners first showed them the new toys, then placed them in a bucket and named the objects only when the dogs could no longer see them. This created a temporal separation between seeing the object and hearing its name, yet most of the dogs still successfully learned the new names, the researchers highlighted.

“These results show that gifted word-learning dogs are able to flexibly acquire new object names using different methods,” said Claudia Fugazza, lead researcher at ELTE’s Department of Ethology, as quoted in the summary.

According to the study, the ability to learn from “overheard” speech may be based on general sociocognitive mechanisms shared across species, rather than being exclusively linked to human language.

At the same time, these exceptionally gifted dogs are rare, and their remarkable abilities likely arise from a combination of individual traits and unique life circumstances, the researchers added.

The research is part of the Genius Dog Challenge project conducted at ELTE’s Department of Ethology, which investigates the unique abilities of gifted word-learning dogs with the support of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences’ National Brain Research Program, the summary concluded.

