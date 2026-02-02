Nearly one hundred humanities students graduate at the University of Debrecen

Nearly one hundred graduating students of the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Debrecen took their oath after completing their studies in bachelor’s and master’s programs, in full-time and part-time formats, as well as in postgraduate specialist training. The newly inaugurated humanities graduates received their diplomas from the leaders of the university and the faculty at a ceremony held on Friday, January 30, in the Ceremonial Courtyard of the Main Building.

In full-time bachelor’s programs, 33 students met the qualification requirements in the fields of English studies, German studies (German), community organization, Hungarian studies, international studies, ethnography, psychology, social work, sociology, history, and Romance languages (Italian). In master’s programs, 32 students successfully completed their final examinations in American studies, English studies, Finno-Ugric studies, translation and interpreting, museology, psychology, and undivided teacher training programs in psychology and social policy.

In part-time bachelor’s programs, six candidates graduated in English studies, psychology, and communication and media studies, while in part-time master’s programs, 21 students earned degrees in psychology and short-cycle teacher training programs.

In postgraduate specialist training, one student obtained a qualification in sports psychodiagnostics and counseling.

The graduates were welcomed by Annamária Pósánné Rácz, deputy state secretary for higher education and adult education at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation.

“Those receiving their diplomas today have reached a defining milestone in their lives, one that is worthy of celebration. At the same time, this day is also a celebration of the community whose cohesive force is knowledge. Today’s occasion is also a reflection of the renewal of national higher education, the aim of which is to ensure that knowledge becomes a retaining force in Hungary—not a privilege, but an opportunity and a responsibility,” emphasized the deputy state secretary.

She added that the university, as an intellectual workshop and a community of values, supported the development and personal fulfillment of all graduates, with the Faculty of Humanities, as the ‘mother faculty,’ playing a particularly significant role in this process. During their studies, students learned how to think in a nuanced way about human situations and how to be responsibly present in the communities to which they belong. The knowledge acquired here will guide their future decisions and enable them to bring meaning, balance, and humanity into their everyday tasks and actions.

The deputy state secretary highlighted that the new forms of cooperation characterizing renewed higher education, modern infrastructure, and the support of research excellence have created foundations that can be built on with confidence in the long term. The paths sought by young researchers—whether in a laboratory, a research institute, or even toward outer space, as illustrated by the example of Hungary’s respected astronaut Tibor Kapu, honorary associate professor at the University of Debrecen—are all fueled by the same source: the belief that science is capable of shaping and improving the world.

The ceremony continued with the graduates taking their oath, after which the new degree holders received their diplomas from József Tőzsér, vice-rector of the University of Debrecen, and Róbert Keményfi, dean of the Faculty of Humanities.

At the event, two students of the faculty—Evelin Piroska, a bachelor’s student in social work, and Fanni Ragány, a bachelor’s student in Hungarian studies—received certificates from the University of Debrecen’s Talent Development Program, as well as certificates from the István Hatvani College for Advanced Studies.

