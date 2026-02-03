252 students graduate from the Faculty of Informatics at the University of Debrecen

A total of 252 students, both full-time and part-time, received their diplomas at the winter graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Informatics at the University of Debrecen. In his ceremonial address, András Hajdu, Dean of the Faculty, emphasized that the responsibility of IT professionals has never been greater, and that their broad expertise requires them to actively participate in societal dialogues.

Graduates received their diplomas on Friday afternoon. Dean Hajdu highlighted that a diploma opens new horizons for graduates of the Faculty of Informatics, whether they enter the workforce or continue their studies. He noted that young IT professionals are in demand worldwide, and their expertise is needed in all areas of life, making their responsibilities significant.

“The interdisciplinary nature of informatics allows young professionals to gain insight into other fields, offering a unique, mind-shaping opportunity. Informatics is evolving rapidly today, especially in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics, increasing the need for IT professionals more than ever. The newly graduated specialists will also need to adapt to changes, as abstract and system-level thinking is becoming more valuable, and it is essential that they have insight into other fields. Innovative solutions are already shaping healthcare, transportation, business, and environmental protection. Responsible use of technology, ethical approaches, and cybersecurity are of paramount importance, making the role of IT professionals increasingly significant in societal dialogues. The Faculty of Informatics continuously adapts to these challenges. In addition to the recently launched Data Science MSc, we have jointly prepared and already launched a Master’s program in Artificial Intelligence with several universities. We are also developing new undergraduate programs, collaborating closely with industry partners to update our curricula so our students gain up-to-date, marketable knowledge. We have established modern IT labs, research workshops, up-to-date teaching materials, and international industrial exam centers, and built partnerships with European, American, and Far Eastern universities. I wish that the knowledge acquired by our graduates will provide them with a successful and fulfilling career path,” emphasized Hajdu.

At the ceremony held in the Main Courtyard, 252 students received their diplomas in undergraduate and master’s programs. In the undergraduate programs, 58 graduated in Business Informatics, 76 in Engineering Informatics, and 79 in Software Engineering. In the master’s programs, seven earned degrees in Data Science, nine in Business Informatics, four in Engineering Informatics, 14 in Software Engineering, and five in IT Teaching (Digital Culture).

Before receiving their diplomas, the new graduates took a formal oath. Following this, the Faculty’s top students received special honors: the Faculty of Informatics Student Commemorative Medal (awarded to Dóra Czibulka Liza in Business Informatics, and Csaba Norbert Nagy in Data Science) and the Dean’s Commendation (awarded to Erik Pál in Data Science, Phoebe Adekemi Gabriel in Computer Science Engineering, and Syed Abrar Zihan in Computer Science Engineering). Recognition was also given to students who participated in the University of Debrecen Talent Development Program and the György Hajós Data Science College Program, successfully meeting their requirements.

This graduation ceremony was also the first to use the AI-based translation program developed by the Faculty of Informatics, which displayed the spoken content on-screen in real time.

