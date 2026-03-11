Fulbright Scholarship: Unique opportunities for students and faculty of the University of Debrecen

The Fulbright Scholarship, one of the world’s most prestigious mobility programs, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year and will continue to offer numerous opportunities for university students, lecturers, and researchers to study in the United States in the coming academic year. This was highlighted at an information session presenting the scholarship applications at the International Office of the University of Debrecen.

“The United States remains one of the most popular destinations for student and research mobility. A study or research period at a renowned American university can significantly support career development. The University of Debrecen maintains active relationships with several U.S. institutions. For example, under an agreement with South Dakota State University, the university is authorized to issue a dual degree. Student and faculty exchanges have also started with Southern Utah University, and negotiations are ongoing with the University of Central Florida. The Fulbright Scholarship Program effectively supports Hungarian–American educational and research relations, which is why we encourage our students and researchers to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the program,” said Orsolya Jánosy, head of the International Office of the University of Debrecen, at the event.

Hungarian citizens who hold at least a BA or BSc degree and have adequate English language proficiency can apply for the Fulbright Scholarship if they wish to continue their studies, teach, or conduct research in the United States. Applications may be submitted in any academic discipline or field of the arts.

“The Fulbright is one of the best-known academic scholarship programs in the world. Each year, about 25–30 Hungarian students, researchers, and lecturers gain the opportunity to pursue studies or research in the United States through the program. In addition to professional development, the program also offers lifelong personal and cultural experiences for participants. A new development is that, in cooperation with the Pannonia Scholarship Program, student and research mobility can be extended by two to six months. Through the Fulbright–Pannonia János Neumann Distinguished Scholarship, it is even possible to complete a semester-long research period in the United States,” explained Károly Jókay.

The executive director of the Fulbright Commission also highlighted that students can apply for scholarships in three categories: PhD or DLA research, non-degree or certificate university programs, and degree-granting Master’s or LL.M. programs.

At the information event, interested students and researchers had the opportunity to meet former Fulbright scholars and ask them questions directly about the program, the application process, and their experiences.

The scholarship program was founded in 1946 by U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright and now operates in around 160 countries. Hungary joined the program in 1978. Since 1983, a total of 79 applicants from the University of Debrecen and its predecessor institutions have received Fulbright Scholarships to the United States, while 78 American lecturers and researchers have come to the university.

The application deadline for student scholarships for the 2027/2028 academic year is May 15, while lecturers can submit their applications until October 15.

More information here.