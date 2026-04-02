Debrecen builds a path for future scientists with a new National Talent Program

A scientific career model starting from high school, world-class laboratory infrastructure, and direct connections to the international elite—this is the goal of the agreement signed by the University of Debrecen, the city of Debrecen, and the National Academy of Scientist Education. The ceremonial signing was attended by Nobel Prize-winning cell biologist Randy Schekman, who also delivered an inspiring lecture at the Learning Center for Debrecen’s future researchers.

The document, signed on Wednesday in the Main Building of the University of Debrecen, aims to strengthen domestic talent development in medical and biological sciences. As part of the cooperation, the university and the city will each contribute 5 million forints annually, which will be supplemented by an additional 20 million forints from the foundation of the National Academy of Scientist Education. This significant funding will not only support laboratory developments and experimental equipment at Debrecen-based partner institutions—including Kossuth Lajos Practice High School of the University of Debrecen and Árpád Tóth High School—but will also open doors for the most talented students to international conferences and world-class research opportunities.

The rector of the University of Debrecen emphasized that the institution’s unique talent development system is now expanding with a new pillar that is meaningful on an international level.

“We are building a system in which high school students can join university research groups and benefit from their full international network even at a young age. Not only is cooperation between academic institutions necessary, but also a much broader innovation environment capable of producing the next generation of researchers,” said Zoltán Szilvássy.

The mayor of Debrecen highlighted the city’s long-standing tradition as a “city of schools” and the importance of strategic unity.

“In Debrecen, talent is given—the question is whether we can find and properly mentor it. This agreement elevates a model, centuries-old cooperation to national and international levels, ensuring that the most outstanding students receive the initial push for a great career locally,” emphasized László Papp.

The distinguished guest of the event, 2013 Nobel laureate in Physiology or Medicine Randy Schekman, pointed out that Hungary’s talent development model is admirable even by international standards.

“It is rare to see such an organized, nationwide effort to support young talent at an early stage. Investing in infrastructure is expensive, but for a country like Hungary, I cannot imagine a wiser investment in the future,” said the world-renowned cell biologist.

He added that the goal is to ensure that young researchers do not leave the country—or that they return after gaining experience abroad—thanks to the availability of world-class conditions in Hungary, similar to the example of Katalin Karikó.

The program director of the National Academy of Scientist Education stressed that the strength of the initiative lies in regional university centers.

“Hungary has a future if it has strong regional strongholds. Our goal is to inspire young people to choose science as their future, and Debrecen’s commitment and the university’s professional base are essential to this,” said Péter Hegyi.

The chairman of the board of trustees of the National Biomedical Foundation highlighted the exemplary joint development of the city and the university.

“Debrecen is one of the strongest pillars of our program. This cooperation did not begin now, but with this agreement we are moving to a higher level by involving high school students,” said András Varró.

Following the signing, Randy Schekman delivered a captivating lecture titled “Genes, Cells, and Discoveries in Basic Research and Disease” to around 300 high school students and university attendees at the Learning Center.

With his direct style and personal experiences, the Nobel Prize-winning researcher demonstrated to the audience that curiosity and perseverance can lead to world-changing discoveries.

(unideb.hu)