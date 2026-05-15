Hungarian and international students played sports together at the University of Debrecen

The Institute for Sports Science Coordination at the University of Debrecen organized an International University Sports Day, where students had the opportunity to relax while staying active. Participants could choose from seven different sports, and many took advantage of the event.

More than 200 students took part in the International University Sports Day held at the University of Debrecen in early May. The event aimed to promote sports, encourage a healthy lifestyle, and strengthen community ties among both Hungarian and international students.

Participants could compete in a variety of activities, including small-sided football, tennis, padel, padbol, chess, mixed volleyball, and aerobics at the university’s sports facilities.

Results

Small-Sided Football

SPSC Vagyomvisszaszerzés SE Brayen München

Chess Championship

Women’s category:

Luca Szabó Noémi Pásztor

Men’s category:

József Csajbok Delgermaa Batkhishig Otgontsend Imuun Tazhidinov Bobomurod

Tennis Championship

Máté Szabó (Faculty of Medicine) Ray Utsuk (Faculty of Engineering) Anastasiia Thikonova (Faculty of Medicine) and Lina Hamza (Faculty of Informatics)

Padel Championship

Padeldent Smash Takotsuboys

Padbol Championship

Hófehér Jaguár Löki SE

Volleyball Cup

Ropik Hai x Hai SLAMSTERS

(unideb.hu)