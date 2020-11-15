CSAK Design Market – Online Edition

This time, CSAK Design Market is organized online to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic.

 

Date: Sunday (15th November) 8:00 am – 11:45 pm

Venue: Below you can find the designers’ webshops:

 

arszi: Every costumer gets a present between 15th-22nd.

BelleLelle – Magic Wraps / Varázskendők: 10% discount with the CSAKDesign code between 15th-22nd November.

BlackBunny Kézműves Csokoládé & Artisan Chocolates: Every costumer gets a present who orders from the webshop on Saturday and Sunday (14-15th November). Orders cost 5000 HuF instead of 6000 HuF on Saturday and Sunday (14-15th November). 

Bőrület: 10% discount with the between 15th-25nd November.

Buzai Éva Photography: 10% discount with the CSAKDesign code between November 15th-30th.

Csajbók Márta selyemfestő: “Unique silk setts”: new category on the web shop on 15th November.

Deerwood Design: 10% discount on every lamp with the CSAKDesign code between 15th-22nd November.

Exiter.Store: 2+1 free sale between Friday and Sunday with the CSAKDesign code.

Eve’s Bouquet

Faludi G: 10% discount with the CSAKDesign code between 15th November – 6th December.

Joy by Honey: 10% discount with the CSAKDesign code between 15th-22nd November.

JuditCs.Horváthváth: 10% discount with the CSAKDesign code between November 15th-30th.

Karászi Judit Design: 10% discount with the CSAKDesign code on 15th November + free post.

KATA – Handwoven shawls, scarves and fine textiles : 10% discount with the CSAKDesign code between November 15th-30th.

Magicherb: 10% discount with the CSAKDesign code between 15th-22nd November.

Maminventt: 10% discount with the CSAKDesign code between 15th-22nd November.

Nituska Design: 10% discount with the CSAKDesign code between 15th-25th November.

UDSGN ékszerek: 10% discount with the CSAKDesign code between November 15th-30th + special Christmas gift when ordering above 10,000 HuF.

GizusProduct: 20% discount with the CSAKDesign code until November 30th.

 

