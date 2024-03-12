Debrecen Spring Festival 2024 – program

The culture in Debrecen is buzzing, smoldering and bursting from April 4th to 19th: the Debrecen Spring Festival, often called the cultural season opener of the city, awaits its audience once again. The goal of the long-standing meeting is to give a prominent role to the artistic content created here in connection with the Debrecen City Day, presenting our cultural values in a wider and wider range.

This year’s program of the Spring Festival is grouped around the trinity of Debrecenism, anniversary artists and novelties, emphasizing the values of communities and local civil initiatives.

The two-week meeting can be realized for the first time with the cooperation of cultural institutions in Debrecen; while this year the Főnix Rendezvényszerző Nonprofit Kft., the Csokonai National Theater – Debrecen, the Kodály Philharmonic Debrecen and the MODEM Modern and Contemporary Art Center will join the festival with their programs, according to the plans, the circle of organizers will expand every year. The contributing partner of the festival is GAG Management.

The audience can meet the legends of the classical and light music life, a long-awaited theater show, a dance and culinary art program in the offer, the taigas of which can even be forged into communities at the Debrecen Spring Festival.

More information and programs are here.

(Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.)