DK Slams Government for Not Preventing Exports of Hungarian Grain

The opposition DK party has criticised the government for not preventing the exports of Hungarian grain despite having pre-emption rights to buy it.

Party lawmaker Zoltán Varga told an online press conference on Monday that since Ukraine was one of the world’s largest grain exporters, it has been obvious for months that the war there would result in a shortage of grains. The shortage will make prices significantly higher, with the Grains Association expecting an around 40% increase, he added. The state could use its pre-emption rights and accumulate reserves, preventing a domestic shortage and a drastic increase in the price of bread, Varga, who is deputy head of parliament’s agricultural committee, said.

