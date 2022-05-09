First Lady of the United States Met Olena Zelenska in Transcarpathia

Jill Biden, the wife of the US president, who met Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, on Sunday made a lightning visit to Ungvár – said the press service of the Transcarpathian County Military Administration.

The first ladies of the two countries met at the county seat of Transcarpathia when Mother’s Day was celebrated in Ukraine. Biden and Zelenska visited a school in Ungvár and met refugees who had been displaced by the war and were temporarily housed there. According to a CNN report, Jill Biden, who was talking behind closed doors with the Ukrainian president’s wife for an hour, stressed: “It is important to show the Ukrainian people that this war must be stopped because it is brutal.” He added that the American people are in favor of the Ukrainian people.

This was the first time since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war that Olena Zelenska had appeared in public.

hajdupress.hu

pixabay