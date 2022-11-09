Hungarians Win Silver, Bronze Medals at WorldSkills Competition 2022

Hungarian Márton Offner won second prize at the WorldSkills finals in Germany in the water, gas and heating installation competition, and landscapers Péter Bokor and Péter Hutter won the bronze medal at the related WorldSkills competition in Tallinn, the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce (MKIK) said on Tuesday.

Web designer Botond Sisák also won a WorldSkills silver medal, MKIK said. Besides the prizes, the Hungarian delegation has also received 11 excellence medals, it said. After the original venue, Shanghai, cancelled the competition due to the pandemic situation in China, the event was held in 26 cities of 15 countries. Fully 1,015 people competed from 57 countries, MKIK said. Hungary has entered 27 young people competing in 10 countries in 23 areas, it said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay