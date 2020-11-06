Rosehips Now Fully Ripe

A member of the rose family, the dog rose (Rosa canina) is a thorny shrub with an average height of 2 to 3 meters, native to West Asia, Europe and Africa.

All its cultivars and hybrids share an iconic five-petalled flower structure, with colors ranging from white to deep pink. The odd pinnate leaves are made up of 5 to 7 serrated leaflets each. Pleasant and refreshing in scent, the flowers are short-blooming, with fallen petals scattered throughout by the wind.