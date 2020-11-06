Rosehips Now Fully Ripe

A member of the rose family, the dog rose (Rosa canina) is a thorny shrub with an average height of 2 to 3 meters, native to West Asia, Europe and Africa.
All its cultivars and hybrids share an iconic five-petalled flower structure, with colors ranging from white to deep pink. The odd pinnate leaves are made up of 5 to 7 serrated leaflets each. Pleasant and refreshing in scent, the flowers are short-blooming, with fallen petals scattered throughout by the wind.
The scarlet red fleshy accessory fruits, called rosehips, are initially hard and are protected by five sepals each, losing them and getting softer as they ripen. They are a true treat for birds, who will thus readily spread the seeds. Particularly rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, rosehips have hemostatic, digestive and antitussive effects and are used for marmalades, syrups, teas and natural food colorings alike.
Come check out our little red vitamin C bombs by the Bumper Car Arena.
