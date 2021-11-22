A heartwarming message from the Borostyán Med Hotel, which was recently burned down

The Borostyán Med Hotel in Nyíradony burned down for a month ago. The flames were controlled by the professional firefighters of Nyíradony, Debrecen, Hajdúböszörmény, Nyírbátor, Hajdúszoboszló, Nyíregyháza, Fehérgyarmat and Berettyóújfalu, as well as the municipal firefighters of Szakoly.

The sight of the pile of rubble left behind by the hotel fire burned into the retinas of many, but operators posted last week that the hotel was being rebuilt:

Dear guests!

We would also like to thank you for the many messages, photos, comments and emails you have given us for your support. It is a great pleasure for us and feedback that it is worth working and fighting to continue.

Because, YES! To be continued! We are rebuilding the Hotel!

– can be found on the hotel’s Facebook page.

And on Thursday, to further the hopes, the cover image of the hotel’s Facebook page was replaced with this photo:

debreceninap.hu