Between Hajdúböszörmény and Hajdúvid, the reeds burned for three hundred meters, and in Hajdúhadház, on Nap Street, for five hundred square meters.

In Nyírmihálydi, due to the burning Avar in Kossuth Street, the work of professional firefighters in Nyíradony was necessary.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate