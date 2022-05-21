Zalaegerszeg to Host EnduroGP World Championship Round

Zalaegerszeg (W Hungary) will host a round of the WPTGlobal FIM EnduroGP World Championship on August 5-7, the Hungarian Motorsport and Green Mobility Development Agency (HUMDA) said on Friday.

“The EnduroGP World Championship Series can be considered a two-wheeled version of rally racing, and the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) supports the organization of the race in Zalaegerszeg, which was included in the race calendar after the GP in Slovakia,” HUMDA said.

HUMDA said participation in the weekend’s events is free, in addition to the two races, there will also be a traffic safety program for children and a Moto Safety driving technique training event for street bikers.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay