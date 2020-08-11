One-fourth of parents had to buy new IT devices for children during spring lockdown

National
Coronavirus
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on One-fourth of parents had to buy new IT devices for children during spring lockdown

Some 25% of Hungarian parents had to buy new devices to help their children’s continued education, information flow and communication during the spring phase of the coronavirus epidemic, a recent survey conducted by Ipsos Instant Research said.

 

They spent on the new devices 125,000 forints (EUR 362) on average, a representative survey commissioned by Budapest Bank showed. Close to two-thirds of parents bought accessories for an average of 32,000 forints, it said. Half of the students used as a primary choice a laptop, one-fourth a desktop PC, 14% a mobile phone and around 10% a tablet for learning. The secondary choice was a mobile phone, for 64%. Teachers and students communicated through Facebook Messenger (54%), Hungarian app Kréta (54%), via e-mail (also 54%) and in various Facebook groups, said the survey. Ipsos conducted the survey on a sample of 500 among adults older than 18.

 

 

MTI

Related Posts

Registered Infections in Hungary Up By 43

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Three die, registered infections up by 35

Kurucz Judit

Foreign Minister Expresses Condolences Over Polish Bus Accident

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *