Rate of Hungary Population Decline Increases in January-November

The rate of population decline increased in the first 11 months of 2020 after 4.4% more births and 3.3% more deaths were registered compared with the same period last year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

In the first 11 months of the year, 84,975 children were born, 3,563 more than in the same period last year, while 122,302 people died, 3,909 more than in Jan-Nov 2019. The number of deaths registered in November significantly exceeded the number of deaths in the same month last year, KSH said. The rate of natural population decline was 0.9% higher than in the same period a year earlier, KSH said. The number of marriages increased, with 63,994 couples tying the knot, 3.1% more than in the same period last year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay