It will soon start snowing in some parts the country

There will be significant snowfall on Sunday, with a thick layer of snow forming in some parts of the country.

According to the calculations of the Timeline, a Mediterranean cyclone may bring less snow to Transdanubia and the southern landscapes on Friday, and then another, but more significant snowfall will come from the southwest on Sunday afternoon.

Taking into account the probability forecasts, most of the snow may fall near the southwestern border, and 5-6 centimeters of snow may be formed by Monday morning.

Heading northeast, they expect a thinner layer of snow, around Debrecen, 1-2 centimeters may fall by Monday morning.

 

