On Monday and Tuesday, after sunset, the air begins to cool rapidly. At the dawn of these two days, the strongest frost is expected.

In the snow-covered, clear, windless landscapes, the temperature can drop to around -15, -20 degrees, especially in the north-eastern landscapes, in Kiskunság and in the Bakony mountains. Elsewhere, real cold weather awaits us, with frosts between -10 and -14 degrees.

metkep.hu

pixabay