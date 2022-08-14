Dog Stays at the Grave of Its Owner Who Died a Week Ago

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Dog Stays at the Grave of Its Owner Who Died a Week Ago

A week ago, the owner of that dog died tragically young, and since then the dog has not moved from the man’s grave, Tények TV program reported.

 

According to the relatives, the deceased young man, who regularly took in stray dogs, had many dogs, but they had never seen this one before, so they don’t even know its name.

“The dog came here at the funeral and has been here ever since” – Attila’s brother told the TV reporters.

Several people are already feeding the faithful four-legged friend who is mourning next to its owner’s grave.

debreceninap.hu
