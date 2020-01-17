When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade and drink it like the independent, strong-willed person you are.
Date: Friday (17th January) 6:00 pm
Venue: In Vitro Diagnosztika
Program: Movie Night Tonight by General Medicine ISU.
GM-ISU events are not responsible for any symptoms induced by THE DHOOM.
These include but are not limited to: fever, syncope, hypertension, tachycardia, and involuntary drooling.
Don’t let this PERFECT exam-break opportunity pass you buy.
See you in the IVDI 6pm this FRIDAY.