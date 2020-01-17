When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade and drink it like the independent, strong-willed person you are.

Date: Friday (17th January) 6:00 pm

Venue: In Vitro Diagnosztika i Intézet

Program: Movie Night Tonight by General Medicine ISU.

GM-ISU events are not responsible for any symptoms induced by THE DHOOM.

These include but are not limited to: fever, syncope, hypertension, tachycardia, and involuntary drooling.

Don’t let this PERFECT exam-break opportunity pass you buy.

See you in the IVDI 6pm this FRIDAY.