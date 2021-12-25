According to szallas.hu, Budapest, Hajdúszoboszló, Eger, Pécs and Hévíz attract the most tourists during the holidays.

Kelemen Lili, a spokeswoman for the business, said the viral situation has reinforced the fact that families prefer to spend Christmas at home.



One-third of the nearly 15,000 accommodations available on the site for the Christmas season are still available. Only the outstanding hotels are packed and have a high number of visitors all year round, he added.



However, only ten percent of the accommodations on the site are available for New Year’s Eve, he noted.

MTI

pixabay