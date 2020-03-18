6 True Crime Podcasts to Obsess About – Part II.

In an interview after the publication of In Cold Blood, Truman Capote said, responding to when he decided he had found the subject he had been looking for: “I didn’t. Not immediately. But after reading the story it suddenly struck me that a crime, the study of one such, might provide the broad scope I needed to write the kind of book I wanted to write. Moreover, the human heart being what it is, murder was a theme not likely to darken and yellow with time.”

The tragic tale of a young housewife, the kidnapping of a boy from a small town in Minnesota, cult scandals from the 80s – In the second part of our TC podcast top 6, we give you three more titles that are worth checking out. You can click here for Pt I and read about some of the podcasts we’ve been following in the past few years.

Uncover

With 6 seasons, Uncover is another great Canadian true crime podcast that walks us through mysterious, heartbreaking and stunning stories: cults, serial homicides in the LGBTQ community of Toronto, the unsolved disappearance of the “Cat Lady”, the brutal murder of Sharmini Anandavel, then the latest season unwraps a satanic scandal during the 80s.

Cold

A young Utah woman goes missing, leaving her husband and two boys behind. As the podcast reveals more and more details about their life, it becomes clear why the husband was named a Person of Interest. Susan Powell’s story got even more shocking: once the custody of the children was awarded to Susan’s parents, the above-mentioned, already suspicious husband killed their two sons and himself.

In the Dark

Investigative journalist Madeleine Baran first goes after the infamous kidnapping of Jacob Wetterling, an eleven-year-old who was abducted and murdered in the small town of St. Joseph, Minnesota. The tragic case remained unsolved for 27 years. In season 2, we learn about Curtis Flowers, a man who has been accused and tried 6 times for a quadruple homicide during the 90s. He was on death row for two decades but now is free on bail.