Hungarian Scientists Successfully Isolate Virus

Researchers at Hungary’s National Centre for Public Health (NNK) have become the first in the country to successfully isolate the new coronavirus, the chief medical officer said on Tuesday.

The breakthrough will allow scientists to begin developing a vaccine against the virus and to test various therapies, Cecília Müller told a press conference.

The team that isolated the virus was led by virologist Zoltán Kiss, she said, adding that it would provide live and non-live samples of the virus to both Hungarian and foreign researchers.

hungarytoday.hu

pixabay