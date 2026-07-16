Classical guitarists return to the Faculty of Music in Debrecen

Young classical guitarists from across Hungary gathered at the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen to take part in professional courses, competitions, and performances at the Debrecen Classical Guitarists’ Meeting.

The traditional event was held this year at the Kodály Zoltán Secondary School of Music and Music School instead of the Faculty of Music building, as part of the International Summer Academy for Young Musicians. Between 6 and 12 July, young guitarists from Debrecen, Budapest, the Tiszántúl region, music schools, secondary music schools, and higher education institutions participated in intensive musical courses.

The meeting has been an important event at the faculty for more than three decades, originally launched on the initiative of István Adrovicz, and continues to provide both a learning opportunity and a competition experience for young musicians.

During the programme, participants took part in individual and chamber music sessions, orchestra rehearsals, and professional lectures in the evenings. The courses allowed them to improve both their instrumental skills and their theoretical knowledge of music.

The event also serves as a recruitment opportunity for the Faculty of Music, as many former participants have chosen to continue their studies at the University of Debrecen.

According to Gergő Csorba, classical guitar lecturer at the Faculty of Music and artistic director of the meeting and competition, the programme continues to fulfil its mission by offering young talents an opportunity to develop and showcase their abilities.

“Time has not diminished the popularity of the guitar; it remains one of the most widely played instruments around the world. It is also an international means of communication through which thoughts and emotions can be expressed effectively anywhere on Earth,” Csorba said.

He added that every young talent’s primary goal is continuous improvement, and the meeting and competition provide an excellent opportunity for self-assessment while experienced teachers help participants strengthen their abilities.

“The past more than thirty years have proven the importance of this event. Its significance is also shown by the number of returning students and their feedback that this is a very important meeting point for them. For the Faculty of Music, the event has strategic importance, as both returning and first-time participants can become familiar with the university and discover opportunities that may have a lasting impact on their future careers,” he said.

Another key objective of the meeting is to highlight the importance and uniqueness of contemporary music. Each year, a currently active composer is invited to create a compulsory piece for the competition, encouraging musicians to engage with new works. This year, participants performed a composition by Éva Viola, a Budapest-based composer and guitarist.

The young musicians also had the opportunity to compete against one another, allowing them to learn not only from their instructors but also from their fellow performers. In addition to lecturers from the University of Debrecen, teachers from Budapest, Békéscsaba, and Szolnok contributed to supporting the participants’ development.

(unideb.hu)