The ban on visiting the Clinical Center and Kenézy Gyula Hospital and Clinic has been lifted

Local News University
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The ban on visiting the Clinical Center and Kenézy Gyula Hospital and Clinic has been lifted

By decision of 3 March 2022, Cecília Müller, National Chief Medical Officer, annulled the decision prohibiting visits from 1 November 2021 as an epidemiological preventive measure. The regulations of the Ministry of Human Resources apply to visits to health care institutions, unideb.hu has published.

As a result of the measure, the ban on visiting the Nagyerdei Campus of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen and the Campus of Gyula Kenézy was lifted on March 7, 2022.

However, partial restrictions or regulations remain in place in some clinical units to ensure patient care. Patients and their relatives can receive information about the visits at the clinic concerned. The obligation to comply with the epidemiological rules remains.

 

hirek.unideb.hu

Related Posts

The avar and reeds flared up in several settlements in Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi Éva

The avar burned on several hectares between Hajdúnánás and Polgár

Bácsi Éva

A bank clerk received death threats by a man in Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *