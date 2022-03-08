A Ukrainian refugee died in Hungary

The 61-year-old Ukrainian woman who arrived in the country by bus from Romania has arrived in Hungary and later, presumably died of exhaustion, writes Magyar Hang, citing Romanian sources.

The bus, on which the woman traveled, entered the country at the Pete-Csengersima border crossing but waited for hours before entering because 3 passengers – 3 children according to the article – did not have biometric passports.

According to the police, the 61-year-old Ukrainian citizen, who died later, entered the territory of Hungary at the Csengersima Road Border Crossing – with her husband and 33 other passengers – on March 5, 2022, at 3:40 am as a passenger of a bus of Romanian nationality.

The illness immediately preceding the death did not occur on the bus, but in a public area, 62 kilometers from the border crossing point, in Aranyosapáti at 7:57 a.m. (elapsed 4:17 p.m.). Her resuscitation was started by simultaneously notifying the ambulance service of two police officers and then continued by the outgoing ambulance unit. The lady passed away at 9:22 a.m. while being transported to the hospital. The cause of death was primarily respiratory arrest due to an epileptic seizure. ”

The communication added that “with regard to the possible absence of a biometric passport, we note that it could not have affected the smoothness of border crossings, as the handling of problematic or incomplete documents does not take place at border crossing points but at collection points.”

