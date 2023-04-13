A Hunter From Borsod Shot the Wolf That Wandered From Switzerland to Hungary

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on A Hunter From Borsod Shot the Wolf That Wandered From Switzerland to Hungary

A highly protected gray wolf from Switzerland migrated all the way to Hungary. The animal with the beacon also crossed the Danube, and the latest information came from Nógrád county about the male marked M237.

Boon.hu has now learned that a hunter shot the wild animal that is otherwise not dangerous to humans, and even particularly shy, in the Hidasnémeti area of ​​Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County.

The police have not yet been able to confirm or deny the information, as they know the case is also being investigated by the National Bureau of Investigation.

